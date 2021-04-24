Al-Badr militant held in J-K's Budgam

Security forces arrested a militant belonging to the Al-Badr outfit in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession, police said on Saturday.

Based on specific information about the presence of militants, security forces launched a search operation in village Nagbal of Chrar-i-Sharif area of the central Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.

During searches in the area, the spokesman said, a militant, who had recently joined Al-Badr, was arrested.

He identified the militant as Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, resident of Bathpora Arwani area of south Kashmir's Anantnag.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested militant was in close contact with the handlers of Al-Badr across the border in Pakistan and also active militants of the outfit in South Kashmir, the spokesman said.

He said arms and ammunition including a Chinese pistol, a pistol magazine, 14 pistol rounds, two AK magazines, 58 AK rounds and incriminating materials of Al-Badr were recovered from the arrested militant's possession.

A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress, he added.

