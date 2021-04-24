Left Menu

Eight dead, 31 missing in avalanche in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 24-04-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 18:26 IST
Eight dead, 31 missing in avalanche in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Eight Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers were killed, seven injured and 31 went missing in an avalanche near the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, officials said on Saturday.

A total of 430 BRO workers were at the road-construction site when the avalanche occurred on Friday, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar said.

Two bodies were recovered from the site in the Sumna area of Niti Valley on Friday night, while six more were recovered on Saturday, he added.

Of the 430 workers, 384 have returned to the ITBP and Army camps in the area so far, eight are dead, seven injured have been rescued while 31 are missing, the DGP said, adding that a joint search-and-rescue operation by Army, ITBP, SDRF and NDRF personnel continues in the affected area.

The injured were rescued in helicopters and flown to the Army hospital in Joshimath.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Indian Army posts at Sumna are safe, the DGP said.

Sumna, where the avalanche occurred, is approximately 25 km from Malari village and located near the confluence of the Girthigad and the Kiogad, two streams that originate from the Dhauli Ganga river, which witnessed a calamitous avalanche in February, killing 80 people and leaving 126 missing.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat undertook an aerial survey of the area to take stock of the situation. The Army and the district administration have been constantly engaged in the search-and-rescue operation since Friday night and have also been joined now by ITBP, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured the state of all help in the rescue operation, Rawat said.

A similar avalanche at Sumna had killed 11 ITBP personnel in 1991.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

HC asks Centre, AAP govt to coordinate to provide oxygen in Delhi hospitals treating COVID-19 patients

The Delhi High Court Saturday asked the Centre and the Delhi government to coordinate on the issue of making available medical oxygen to hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, observing that citizens cannot be left to die.The court made it c...

Central govt is helping us, but such is the severity of COVID-19 that all available resources are proving to be inadequate: Kejriwal.

Central govt is helping us, but such is the severity of COVID-19 that all available resources are proving to be inadequate Kejriwal....

S.E. Asian nations say reach consensus on ending Myanmar crisis

Southeast Asian leaders said they had agreed on a plan with Myanmars junta chief on Saturday to end the crisis in the violence-hit nation, including halting the killing of civilian protesters and accepting humanitarian assistance.Its beyond...

How we play Rashid will hold key: Kaif

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif feels how his team plays star Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan on a slow Chepauk surface will hold key in their IPL match here on Sunday. Buoyed by their win over Mumbai Indians, Delhi Cap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021