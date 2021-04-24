Left Menu

Myanmar parallel govt says looks forward to firm ASEAN action on crisis

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 19:02 IST
Myanmar's parallel National Unity Government (NUG) said on Saturday it welcomed "encouraging" news of a consensus among leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on dealing with the crisis in the country.

The newly formed NUG "looked forward to firm action by ASEAN to follow up on its decisions and to restore our democracy and freedom for our people," Dr. Sasa, its spokesman and minister of international cooperation said in a statement.

The NUG, which is comprised of pro-democracy figures, remnants of Aung San Suu Kyi's ousted administration and representatives of armed ethnic groups, says it is the legitimate authority in Myanmar and was not invited to Saturday's ASEAN meeting. (Writing by Martin Petty)

