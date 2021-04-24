Left Menu

Following are top foreign stories at 2000 hours

By Gurdip Singh FGN2 VIRUS-US-INDIA-MEDICAL SUPPLY Pressure mounts on Biden admin to ship AstraZeneca vaccine, other medical supplies to India Washington The Biden administration has came under intense pressure from various quarters, including the powerful US Chambers of Commerce, lawmakers and eminent Indian-Americans, to ship AstraZeneca and other COVID-19 vaccines along with several life-saving medical supplies to India, which is witnessing a deadly surge in coronavirus cases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 20:15 IST
Following are top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN25 UK-PM-AIDE-ALLEGATIONS Boris Johnson’s ex-aide unleashes fierce war of words against UK PM London: Dominic Cummings, once Boris Johnson’s top aide and closest ally as his Chief Strategy Adviser, has unleashed a fierce war of words against his former boss after Downing Street pointed to him as the leak behind a controversial text message exchange between the UK Prime Minister and vacuum cleaner entrepreneur James Dyson. By Aditi Khanna FGN18 VIRUS-PAK-INDIA-LD IMRAN Pak PM Imran Khan expresses solidarity with India over COVID-19 crisis Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed solidarity with the people of India battling the deadly wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying “we must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together”. By Sajjad Hussain FGN7 US-BIDEN-CLIMATE-INDIA Climate partnership to be 'core pillar' of US-India cooperation: Biden Washington; US President Joe Biden has said that he wants to make achieving climate and energy goals ''a core pillar'' of bilateral cooperation with India and is looking forward to work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter. By Lalit K Jha FGN11 VIRUS-LANKA-STRAIN New and more potent strain of coronavirus detected in Sri Lanka: immunologist Colombo: A new coronavirus strain that is airborne and more potent than all those found previously in Sri Lanka has been discovered in the island nation, according to a top immunologist here.

FGN6 LANKA-EASTER-ATTACK-ARRESTS Former Lankan minister arrested for aiding bombers responsible for Easter Sunday attacks Colombo: Sri Lankan Police on Saturday arrested a former minister and his brother for allegedly aiding and abetting the suicide bombers responsible for the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks in which 258 people, including 11 Indians, were killed.

FGN4 VIRUS-US-LD INDIA US working closely with India to identify ways to help address COVD-19 crisis: American officials Washington: The US is working closely with India to identify ways to help address the current COVID-19 crisis in the country, American officials have said, as the Biden administration came under intense pressure from various quarters to ship COVID-19 vaccines along with life-saving medical supplies to it. By Lalit K Jha FGN10 VIRUS-SINGAPORE 21-yr-old Indian man in Singapore tests positive for COVID-19 despite both doses of vaccine Singapore: A 21-year-old Indian national, who had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, is among the 36 new coronavirus cases reported in Singapore in the last 24 hours, according to a media report on Saturday. By Gurdip Singh FGN2 VIRUS-US-INDIA-MEDICAL SUPPLY Pressure mounts on Biden admin to ship AstraZeneca vaccine, other medical supplies to India Washington: The Biden administration has came under intense pressure from various quarters, including the powerful US Chambers of Commerce, lawmakers and eminent Indian-Americans, to ship AstraZeneca and other COVID-19 vaccines along with several life-saving medical supplies to India, which is witnessing a deadly surge in coronavirus cases. By Lalit K Jha FGN20 INDONESIA-4THLD SUBMARINE Indonesia navy declares lost sub sank after finding debris Banyuwangi : Indonesia's navy on Saturday said items were found from a missing submarine, indicating the vessel with 53 crew members had sunk and cracked open, and that there was no hope of finding survivors. (AP) FGN27 US-SPACEX-CREW-LD ISS Biggest space station crowd in decade after SpaceX arrival Cape Canaveral: The International Space Station's population swelled to 11 on Saturday with the jubilant arrival of SpaceX's third crew capsule in less than a year. (AP) FGN24 MYANMAR-ASEAN-LD LEADERS ASEAN leaders demand Myanmar coup leaders end killings Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said that Southeast Asian leaders have demanded an immediate end to killings and the release of political detainees in Myanmar, in an emergency summit with its top general and coup leader in the Indonesian capital. (AP) FGN28 RUSSIA-PUTIN-EMBASSIES Putin: ''Unfriendly'' embassies may face Russian hiring bans Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree allowing the country to limit the number of Russians employed at embassies of countries determined to be unfriendly, or to ban their employment entirely.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Human Rights Watch welcome release on bail of Thai activists

A leading human rights group on Saturday welcomed the release on bail of two Thai activists charged with insulting the countrys monarchy, but repeated its contention that the apparent use of pretrial detention to punish anyone who criticize...

Italy reports 322 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 13,817 new cases

Italy reported 322 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 342 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 13,817 from 14,761. Italy has registered 119,021 deaths linked to COVID-19 since...

Kerala logs over 26K cases; 'Volcano like situation in

state, says CM Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 24 PTI As Keralas COVID-19 graph continued its surge with over 26,000 fresh cases on Saturday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the situation was grim, and likened it to a volcano which can erupt a...

Maha minister meets Guv to discuss online varsity exams

Maharashtra minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant on Saturday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to apprise him of the decision to conduct online examinations in 13 state-run universities amid a surge in coronavirus cases....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021