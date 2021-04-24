Celebrate Mahavir Jayanti at home, follow COVID-19 protocols: Naidu to people
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday greeted people on the eve of Mahavir Jayanti, urging them to celebrate the day at home and follow COVID-19-related health protocols.In his message, the vice president said through his teachings of non-violence, compassion and selflessness, Lord Mahavir showed an enlightened path for harmony and progress of humanity.
In his message, the vice president said through his teachings of non-violence, compassion and selflessness, Lord Mahavir showed an enlightened path for harmony and progress of humanity. ''He is indeed one of the greatest prophets of social reform and peace in our country,'' he said.
The day holds a major significance for the Jain community and is celebrated with spiritual fervour and festive spirit in India and across the world. Charity work by devotees, recitation of stavans, a procession of the Lord in a chariot and spiritual lectures by Jain munis and sadhvis are the special attraction on this occasion, he observed.
''But given the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, I urge my fellow citizens to celebrate this festival at home and by adhering to Covid health and hygiene protocols,'' he said.
In the spirit of Lord Mahavir's teachings, let us contribute in our own way to the common fight against the pandemic, he said. ''Let us reaffirm our commitment to internalise the teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir and dedicate ourselves to building a peaceful, harmonious and just society,'' Naidu said.
