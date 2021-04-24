Left Menu

Police come to rescue of Sant Parmanand Hospital by providing 71 oxygen cylinders

Delhi police have come to the rescue of Sant Parmanand Hospital by providing 71 oxygen cylinders amid the COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 21:08 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi police have come to the rescue of Sant Parmanand Hospital by providing 71 oxygen cylinders amid the COVID-19 crisis. On Friday, SHO of Civil Lines police station received a distress call from the hospital authorities, saying their oxygen supply has run out and they need immediate help, officials said.

"The staff rushed to the hospital. Oxygen suppliers at Bawana and Mundka were asked to provide refilled oxygen cylinders. Thereafter, a team with two vehicles of the hospital carrying 40 empty oxygen cylinders was sent to Bawana refilling centre," Delhi police said. Another vehicle carrying 31 empty cylinders was sent to the Mundka refilling centre, police said.

The police escorted the two vehicles carrying 71 oxygen cylinders back to the hospital by providing a green corridor, they said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

