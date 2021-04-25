Left Menu

Scuffles in Jerusalem after Israeli-Palestinian Ramadan night clashes

Israeli police and Palestinians scuffled outside Jerusalem's Old City walls overnight into Sunday as tensions flared during the Muslim holiday of Ramadan, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appealed for calm. Hundreds of police officers in riot gear deployed around the Old City after nightly clashes spilled into the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank.

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2021 03:07 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 02:56 IST
Scuffles in Jerusalem after Israeli-Palestinian Ramadan night clashes
Hundreds of police officers in riot gear deployed around the Old City after nightly clashes spilt into the Gaza Strip and occupied the West Bank. Image Credit: Flickr

Israeli police and Palestinians scuffled outside Jerusalem's Old City walls overnight into Sunday as tensions flared during the Muslim holiday of Ramadan, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appealed for calm.

Hundreds of police officers in riot gear deployed around the Old City after nightly clashes spilt into the Gaza Strip and occupied the West Bank. Some Palestinians threw stones and bottles as police on horseback dispersed the crowds, though the violence appeared less intense than on previous nights. The protests spread to several cities in the West Bank and along the Israel-Gaza border. The Israeli military said it dispersed hundreds of Palestinians, some throwing rocks and burning tyres.

Clashes and violent incidents have occurred almost nightly in Jerusalem - a city holy to Muslims, Christians and Jews - since the start of Ramadan on April 13. They centre on Damascus Gate in the Old City's walls - and have flared in recent days as thousands pour out of the historic gateway after leaving the nearby Al-Aqsa Mosque following Ramadan nightly prayers.

Palestinians say police have tried to prevent them from holding their usual Ramadan evening gatherings outside the gate, where metal barriers have been put up in its amphitheatre-style plaza. Israelis have been angered by videos on social media showing Palestinians assaulting religious Jews in the city. "The police are causing the problems. People want to sit down here at Damascus Gate in Ramadan," Fares, 22, a Palestinian from East Jerusalem said outside Damascus Gate. He did not want to give his full name. "Everywhere else is closed because of coronavirus, everybody is at home. Damascus Gate is very important to Palestinians, it's in the name and it's the way to our holy places."

Violence spilt over to Gaza overnight between Friday and Saturday, when Palestinian militants fired 36 rockets at Israel soon after Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas and other armed groups issued a joint call for Palestinian resistance in Jerusalem. Israel retaliated with airstrikes. No casualties were reported on either side of the border. Militant rocket fire resumed on Saturday after night fell. Netanyahu said he had instructed security forces to prepare for "any scenario" in Gaza.

"We are maintaining the freedom of worship for all residents and all visitors to Jerusalem as we do every year," he said in a statement on Saturday night. "I call for calm on all sides." Jerusalem is at the core of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israel claims the whole city, including its eastern sector captured in a 1967 war, as its capital. Palestinians seek to make East Jerusalem the capital of a future Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza.

A few minutes walk from Damascus Gate, about 150 Israeli peace activists held a rally. "We want to send a message both to the (Israeli) government and to our Palestinian neighbours that we won't stay silent in front of the violence and the incitement and the racism. We will defend the right of everybody to live in Jerusalem peacefully," said Shaqued Morag, head of the Peace Now group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

At least 23 dead in fire at Baghdad hospital for COVID patients- medical sources

At least 23 people were killed and 44 injured in a fire on Saturday at a hospital in southeastern Baghdad that had been equipped to house COVID-19 patients, medical sources at three nearby hospitals said.The fire at the Ibn Khatib hospital ...

Costa Rica hits new daily record of COVID-19 infections

Costa Rica on Saturday registered 1,830 new COVID-19 infections, its highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, with space for the most critical patients at public hospitals nearly full, health authorities said.There have been ...

At least 23 dead in fire at Baghdad hospital for COVID patients- medical sources

At least 23 people were killed and 44 injured in a fire on Saturday at a hospital in southeastern Baghdad that had been equipped to house COVID-19 patients, medical sources at three nearby hospitals said.The fire at the Ibn Khatib hospital ...

Golf-Make it snappy: Clark risks life and limb playing shot from gator territory

American Wyndham Clark earned bragging rights on Saturday as he risked a possible alligator encounter to secure a shot at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans. Playing alongside South Africas Erik van Rooyen in the two-man team event, the 27-y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021