Saudi-led coalition destroys Houthi explosives-laden drone - state TV

Saudi-led coalition destroys Houthi explosives-laden drone - state TVReuters | Cairo | Updated: 25-04-2021 04:31 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 04:31 IST
The Saudi-led coalition destroyed a Houthi explosives-laden drone fired at the southern region of the kingdom, Saudi state TV reported early on Sunday.
A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen against the Houthis in 2015. The movement has stepped up cross-border drone and missile attacks on Saudi cities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia
- Saudi
- Houthi
- Yemen