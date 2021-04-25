Left Menu

K'taka govt orders full state honours for SC judge Justice Shantanagoudar

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-04-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 12:07 IST
Expressing grief over the death of Supreme Court judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar, the Karnataka government has ordered for his last rites to be performed with full state honours.

Shantanagoudar (62) died late last night at a private hospital in Gurgaon, where he was admitted due to a lung infection and was in the ICU.

He hailed from Haveri district in North Karnataka.

His last rites will be performed with full state honours, by deploying minimum police force and maintaining social distancing and following COVID-19 guidelines issued by the state government, an official notification said.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expressing grief said, in Shantanagoudar's death India has lost a great judge.

''I pray to the Almighty to give strength to his family members to bear the loss,'' the Chief Minister tweeted.

Justice Shantanagoudar was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on February 17, 2017.

Born on May, 5, 1958, he got himself enrolled as an advocate on September 5, 1980.

He was appointed as an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court on May 12, 2003 and became a permanent judge in the court in September, 2004.

Later, he was transferred to the Kerala High Court, where he assumed charge as the Acting Chief Justice on August 1, 2016.

He became the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court on September 22, 2016, before being elevated as an apex court judge.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

