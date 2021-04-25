Left Menu

Arjun Babuta, seven foreigners to participate in virtual shooting competition

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 14:24 IST
Arjun Babuta, seven foreigners to participate in virtual shooting competition

India's Arjun Babuta will be among eight top shooters from across the world to compete in an upcoming online competition named 'TOPGUN. The virtual event will be held from April 29 to May 8. The 22-year-old Babuta, who is from Chandigarh and registered with the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), has got the nod to participate in the competition from the sport's governing body, organiser Shimon Sharif said.

Babuta won silver in Junior Men's 10m air rifle at the 2017 Asian Championships and has three ISSF Junior World Cup bronze medals.

''I have designed this competition to make it very interesting and viewer friendly. Some of the best shooters in the world will be seen competing one-on-one against each other for the first time ever. I want to give it a look of a video game with complete stats of the shooter,'' Sharif said.

Leading the way in the start list is 2016 Rio Olympic gold medallist Ginny Thrasher of USA. Her teammate and world number three Lucas Kozeniesky has also confirmed his participation, and so have Austria's celebrated duo of Martin Strempfl and Bernhard Pickl, Serbia's Milenko Sebic, Shiri Sternberg of Israel and Spain's Mireia Rosello.

The 23-year-old Thrasher made news in November last when she emerged from lockdown and won gold at the Hungarian Open, despite seeing no action for almost nine months.

Lucas, 25, has been in red-hot form of late, bagging gold at the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi last month. The gold was his third in international competitions. He had also teamed up with Thrasher to win the team gold for US at the Hungarian Open.

Martin is an Olympic quota winner for his country while Bernhard bagged gold at the 2019 European Championships in Bologna in Men's 300m Standard Rifle.

Serbia's Milenko, who competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is another experienced shooter with a silver at the 2019 ISSF World Cup Final in Putian in Men's 50m Three Positions.

Shiri was an integral part of the Israeli team that took part in OSL, like Spain's Mireia.

As per the competition schedule, each day will witness two shooters in a 'Race to 10' face off.

The shooter with the higher shot will win a point and the one who reaches 10 points first will be declared the winner. It will be a best-of-three matches, so a shooter who wins two 'Race to 10' matches, for example 2-0 or 2-1, will be declared the day's winner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's Scholz criticises Greens chancellor candidate over inexperience

Germanys Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday the opposition Greens candidate for chancellor, Annalena Baerbock, lacked political experience and said he was better placed to lead Europes largest economy after a Sept. 26 election. The ...

U'khand Police issues WhatsApp number to register complaints against black marketing of remdesivir

The Uttarakhand Police has issued a mobile number for people to register complaints against black marketing of remdesivir injections, oxygen cylinders and other life-saving drugs.The mobile number has been issued amid rising cases of corona...

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal on Sunday said a tanker loaded with liquid medical oxygen has reached Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from his steel-making unit at Raigarh in Chhattisgarh.Liquid Medical Oxygen tanker, dispatched from JSPLCorporate...

Iraq's PM fires key hospital officials after deadly blaze

Iraqs prime minister fired key hospital officials on Sunday hours after a fire broke out in an intensive care unit for coronavirus patients in Baghdad, causing deaths and injuries. Initial reports indicated the fire at Ibh al-Khatib hospita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021