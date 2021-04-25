Left Menu

Centre welcomes criticism but action necessary against tweets spreading misinformation, panic on COVID-19: MeitY

The government welcomes criticism and genuine requests for help amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is necessary to take action against users who misuse social media to spread panic and misinformation, sources from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 14:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The government welcomes criticism and genuine requests for help amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is necessary to take action against users who misuse social media to spread panic and misinformation, sources from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said on Sunday. They also said that social media platforms had been asked to remove around 100 posts or URLs due to misuse and spread of fake or misleading information regarding the pandemic.

"In view of the misuse of social media platforms by certain users to spread fake or misleading information and create panic about the COVID-19 situation in India by using unrelated, old and out of the context images or visuals, communally sensitive posts and misinformation about COVID-19 protocols, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on the recommendation of Ministry of Home Affairs has asked social media platforms to remove around 100 posts or URLs," the source said. "This decision has been taken to prevent obstructions in the fight against the pandemic and escalation of public order due to these posts," they informed, adding that the decision was made on the recommendation of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Sources further said that the move was necessary against users who are misusing social media during the grave humanitarian crisis for unethical purposes. "At a time when the entire country is putting up a brave and honest effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, certain people are misusing social media to create panic. Government welcomes criticisms, genuine requests for help as well as suggestions in the collective fight against COVID19, but it is necessary to take action against those users who are misusing social media during this grave humanitarian crisis for unethical purposes," they said.

A Twitter spokesperson had earlier informed that tweets that advance harmful, false or misleading narratives about COVID-19 vaccinations would continue to be removed from the platform. "...We will label or place a warning on Tweets that advance unsubstantiated rumours, disputed claims, as well as incomplete or out-of-context information about vaccines. Tweets which advance harmful false or misleading narratives about COVID-19 vaccinations will continue to be removed," the spokesperson said. (ANI)

