Killer of police worker near Paris watched religious videos just before attack - prosecutor

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-04-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 15:34 IST
The Tunisian national who killed a police administrative worker last Friday had watched religious videos glorifying acts of jihad just before carrying out his attack, France's anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said on Sunday.

Ricard said the official investigation had shown that the suspect, identified as "Jamel G", looked at the videos on his phone just before he launched into his knife attack on the police worker, a mother-of-two called Stephanie.

Jamel G was subsequently shot dead by police after last Friday's attack at a police station in Rambouillet, a commuter suburb south of Paris.

