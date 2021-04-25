Left Menu

'Lost a valued colleague': CJI condoles death of Justice Shantanagoudar

Chief Justice N V Ramana Sunday condoled the passing away of Supreme Court judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar, terming him a valued colleague.

'Lost a valued colleague': CJI condoles death of Justice Shantanagoudar

Chief Justice N V Ramana Sunday condoled the passing away of Supreme Court judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar, terming him a ''valued colleague''.

''I was hoping for his speedy and complete recovery and his return to the Bench at the earliest. The news of his passing has come as a rude shock. I have lost a valued colleague.

''In the last four years of my association with him in the Supreme Court, I have benefitted immensely from his amazing legal acumen,'' the newly-appointed CJI said in a statement.

Justice Ramana also spoke to the son of Justice Shantanagoudar and offered condolences to the bereaved family on his own behalf and on the behalf of colleague judges of the top court. Justice Shantanagoudar, 62, died at a private hospital in Gurgaon on late Saturday night. His mortal remains will be taken to his Rajaji Nagar residence in Bengaluru for the last rites.

Justice Shantanagoudar was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on February 17, 2017. He would have remained in office till May 5, 2023.

