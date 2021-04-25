Left Menu

Fire tragedy: Virar hospital's CEO, CAO arrested

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 16:51 IST
Fire tragedy: Virar hospital's CEO, CAO arrested

Police on Sunday arrested the chief executive officer and the chief administrative officer of a Palghar-based hospital where a fire killed 15 COVID-19 patients two days back, an official said.

After their arrest, the hospital's CEO, Dr Dilip Bastimal Shah (56), and CAO Dr Shailesh Dharmadev Pathak (47) were produced before a Vasai court which remanded them in police custody for one day, he said.

They were held for alleged negligence and violation of the fire safety norms, the official from the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police's crime branch said.

The blaze erupted on Friday in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) located on the second floor of the four-storey Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district, about 70 km from here.

The hospital's CEO and the CAO have been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 304 (culpable homicide but not amounting to murder), 337 and 338 (both dealing with rash or negligent act endangering human life), the official said.

During a probe into the incident, the police found the hospital allegedly violated several norms and guidelines of the state government and the Supreme Court, he said.

The hospital failed to get its fire audit conducted for the current year and also did not have the fire department's No Objection Certificate (NOC), he said.

''The medical facility also allegedly violated several precautionary safety measures. If they had a proper fire- fighting mechanism, such a big tragedy would not have occurred,'' the official said.

He said the police are waiting for the electric audit and fire audit reports and more arrests may happen after that.

There were 83 patients in the hospital, 17 of them in the ICU when the fire broke out after a blast in the AC unit shortly after 3 am. It was extinguished at 5.20 am, an official earlier said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had directed the local administration to conduct a probe into the cause of the blaze and also announced an assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of each deceased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

More action, less talk, distinguish Biden's 100-day sprint

The card tucked in President Joe Bidens right jacket pocket must weigh a ton. You can see the weight of it on his face when he digs it out, squints and ever-so-slowly reads aloud the latest tally of COVID-19 dead.Sometimes hell stumble on a...

Soccer-Irish PM says UEFA 'out of order' with Euro 2020 spectator demands

UEFA is out of order in demanding fans be present during Euro 2020 games considering COVID-19 infection levels, Irelands Prime Minister said on Sunday, days after the country was stripped of four matches for refusing to guarantee attendance...

8 police officers injured in London anti-lockdown protest

Eight police officers were injured and five people arrested during an anti-lockdown protest that involved clashes in small pockets in central London, the Metropolitan Police said.Demonstrators marched along Oxford Street and other central a...

Covid-19 is a mild disease, no need to panic: AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria

Covid-19 is a mild disease and there is no need to panic, said AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Sunday while addressing issues related to coronavirus with Chairman of Medanta Dr Naresh Trehan, Professor and Head of Department of Medicin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021