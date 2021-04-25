Supporters of Somali president clash with opponents, residents say

Supporters of Somali president clash with opponents, residents sayReuters | Mogadishu | Updated: 25-04-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 17:59 IST
Supporters of Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and those opposed to an extension of his four-year term clashed on Sunday in the capital, residents said.
"There is gunfire between pro-opposition military and government forces at Fagah Junction," Halima Osman, a resident of Fagah in Mogadishu, said after Reuters witnesses heard gunshots erupt in capital.
