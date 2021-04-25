UP govt to procure one crore COVID-19 vaccines: Yogi Adityanath

Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 18:35 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday informed that an order for one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses has been placed for the third phase of the vaccination drive beginning May 1. Taking to Twitter, Adityanath said, "Uttar Pradesh government has placed an order for 1 crore doses of anti-COVID vaccines for the vaccination drive beginning May 1.

"An order of 50-50 lakh doses has been placed for both indigenous vaccine manufacturers. In addition, the dose will be made available by the Government of India. A comprehensive action plan is being prepared in this regard," he added. The Centre on April 19 had announced a ''liberalised'' policy, making all above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated from May 1. It has also allowed state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers.

As per the central government, manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines will be free to supply 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market, for which they will have to make an advance declaration of the price before May 1. India had started the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines -- Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited).

India commenced its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1. The third phase began on April 1 for all above 45 years of age. In the next phase beginning May 1, all above the age of 18 would be eligible to receive the shot. (ANI)

