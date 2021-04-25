Left Menu

Two held with 550 gram brown sugar in JK's Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-04-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 18:55 IST
The police have arrested two suspected drug peddlers and recovered 550 grams of brown sugar from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said on Sunday.

A police party, who were on routine patrolling to enforce COVID curfew, noticed Mohammad Anwar and Harmeet Kour, hailing from Nowshera area, on a motorcycle on the highway at Panjpeer near Rajouri town this morning, police said in a statement. They were stopped for questioning and were subsequently subjected to checking during which 300 grams of brown sugar was recovered from Anwar and 250 grams of the same narcotic was recovered from Kour, the police said.

Their motorcycle has been seized and both the accused have been arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The police said further investigation of the case is going on to ascertain the source of the consignment and its further delivery.

