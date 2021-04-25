Left Menu

C'garh: 6 held in 2 cases of Remdesivir black-marketing

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 25-04-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 19:42 IST
C'garh: 6 held in 2 cases of Remdesivir black-marketing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Six people were arrested in two separate cases of alleged Remdesivir black-marketing in Chhattisgarh amid a massive demand for the anti-viral drug due to the sharp spike in coronavirus cases, police said on Sunday.

In the first case, acting on a tip-off, the cyber cell of Raipur police held Rahul Goyadani (28), and his questioning led to the arrest of his associates in the racket, identified as Ayush Maheshwari (25), Kamlesh Ratlani (32) and Sumeet Kumar Motwani (27), an official said.

''Seven vials of Rendesivir have been seized from them, as well as Rs 1.38 lakh cash and five mobile phones. They planned to sell each vial for Rs 25,000,'' he said.

In the second case, Raipur residents Rohit Kshetrapal (25) and Vaibhav Sahu (25) were held by the cyber cell with two vials of Remdesivir, which they planned to sell for Rs 15,000 each, and Rs 20,000 cash, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Fauci says US considering virus aid to India

The Biden administrations top medical adviser on the pandemic says the US is actively looking at ways to boost aid to India as it grapples with surging coronavirus cases.Dr Anthony Fauci told ABCs This Week that several measures are being c...

Louisiana Democrat wins U.S. House seat in special election

Democratic Louisiana state Senator Troy Carter has defeated a challenger from the partys left wing in a special election to win the U.S. House of Representatives seat vacated by White House adviser Cedric Richmond. Carter won 55 of the vote...

Maha: Rs 3.87 lakh worth of illegal liquor seized in Latur

Liquor and chemicals used in its preparation cumulatively worth Rs 3.87 lakh were destroyed after an illegal outlet in Latur in Maharashtra was raided on Sunday, police said.Seven people have been booked in connection with the raid which to...

Somalia's ex-leader says soldiers attacked his residence, says president to blame

Former Somali president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday that soldiers had attacked his residence and that President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed was responsible.His accusation came as Somali soldiers exchanged gunfire in the streets of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021