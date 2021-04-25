Left Menu

Kerala CM writes to Yogi Adityanath to provide journo Kappan expert medical care

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 25-04-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 20:23 IST
Kerala CM writes to Yogi Adityanath to provide journo Kappan expert medical care

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday requested his Uttar Pradesh counterpart to intervene and ensure that Journalist Siddique Kappan, presently in custody under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA)in the northern state, be provided expert health care.

In a letter to Yogi Adityanath, Vijayan said the Kerala Union of Working Journalistsand some prominentmedia persons had brought to his attention that Kappan, who hailed from the southern state, suffered from heart ailments and had tested positive for COVID-19, due to which he was facing health issues.

Kappan had been admitted to KVM hospital in Mathura and had reportedly been kept chained to his bed even when his health condition had become precarious, Vijayan said in the letter, a copy of which was released to the media here.

Expert health care should be provided and he should be shifted to anothersuper speciality hospital, where modern life saving facilities are ensured, it was stated.

The move comes on a day when 11 MPs of the opposition Congress led UDF sought the intervention of Supreme Court Chief Justice N V Ramana for an urgenthearing of the case of Delhi-based Kappan, who was arrested last October while he was on his way to Hathras, where a young Dalit woman died after being allgedly gang raped.

Kappan's wifeRaihana also sought Vijayan's intervention in the matter.

She alleged that her husband was chained to his cot and was not given food forfour days and his condition was deteriorating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: Jadeja has potential to change game on his own, says Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni heaped praises on Ravindra Jadejas all-round performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB and said he has the potential to change the game on his own. Jadeja whacked 37 runs in the final over of C...

Maha: Rs 3.87 lakh worth of illegal liquor seized in Latur

Liquor and chemicals used in its preparation cumulatively worth Rs 3.87 lakh were destroyed after an illegal outlet in Latur in Maharashtra was raided on Sunday, police said.Seven people have been booked in connection with the raid which to...

Fauci says US considering virus aid to India

The Biden administrations top medical adviser on the pandemic says the US is actively looking at ways to boost aid to India as it grapples with surging coronavirus cases.Dr Anthony Fauci told ABCs This Week that several measures are being c...

Louisiana Democrat wins U.S. House seat in special election

Democratic Louisiana state Senator Troy Carter has defeated a challenger from the partys left wing in a special election to win the U.S. House of Representatives seat vacated by White House adviser Cedric Richmond. Carter won 55 of the vote...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021