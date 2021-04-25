COVID-19: MP CM announces relief for street vendors, farmers

Amid restrictions due to the coronavirus surge, the Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday decided to give Rs 1,000 as relief to street vendors, while one instalment of the CM Kisan Kalyan Yojana will be deposited in the accounts of eligible farmers.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in an address to the people of the state.

Under the state's Kisan Kalyan Yojana, those enrolled in the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) get Rs 4,000 in two equal instalments in their bank accounts.

He said the next instalment of the scheme would be given right away to farmers as relief amid the pandemic.

In his address, Chouhan said the infection positivity rate (detections per 100 tests) had come down from 24.29 per cent on April 22 to 23.01 per cent as on Sunday.

The number of people recovering from the infection was 6,836 on April 19 and this had gone up to 11,234 as on Sunday, the CM informed.

