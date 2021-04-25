Left Menu

COVID-19: MP CM announces relief for street vendors, farmers

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 25-04-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 20:26 IST
COVID-19: MP CM announces relief for street vendors, farmers
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Amid restrictions due to the coronavirus surge, the Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday decided to give Rs 1,000 as relief to street vendors, while one instalment of the CM Kisan Kalyan Yojana will be deposited in the accounts of eligible farmers.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in an address to the people of the state.

Under the state's Kisan Kalyan Yojana, those enrolled in the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) get Rs 4,000 in two equal instalments in their bank accounts.

He said the next instalment of the scheme would be given right away to farmers as relief amid the pandemic.

In his address, Chouhan said the infection positivity rate (detections per 100 tests) had come down from 24.29 per cent on April 22 to 23.01 per cent as on Sunday.

The number of people recovering from the infection was 6,836 on April 19 and this had gone up to 11,234 as on Sunday, the CM informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: Jadeja has potential to change game on his own, says Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni heaped praises on Ravindra Jadejas all-round performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB and said he has the potential to change the game on his own. Jadeja whacked 37 runs in the final over of C...

Maha: Rs 3.87 lakh worth of illegal liquor seized in Latur

Liquor and chemicals used in its preparation cumulatively worth Rs 3.87 lakh were destroyed after an illegal outlet in Latur in Maharashtra was raided on Sunday, police said.Seven people have been booked in connection with the raid which to...

Fauci says US considering virus aid to India

The Biden administrations top medical adviser on the pandemic says the US is actively looking at ways to boost aid to India as it grapples with surging coronavirus cases.Dr Anthony Fauci told ABCs This Week that several measures are being c...

Louisiana Democrat wins U.S. House seat in special election

Democratic Louisiana state Senator Troy Carter has defeated a challenger from the partys left wing in a special election to win the U.S. House of Representatives seat vacated by White House adviser Cedric Richmond. Carter won 55 of the vote...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021