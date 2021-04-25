Left Menu

Uttarakhand avalanche toll rises to twelve

The death toll in an avalanche at Sumna near the Indo-China border in Chamoli district rose to 12 on Sunday with the recovery of two more bodies, officials said.

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 25-04-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 22:00 IST
Uttarakhand avalanche toll rises to twelve
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The death toll in an avalanche at Sumna near the Indo-China border in Chamoli district rose to 12 on Sunday with the recovery of two more bodies, officials said. Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauriya said so far 384 BRO workers, who were caught in the avalanche, have returned to safety. Chamoli District Disaster Management Officer N K Joshi said two more bodies were recovered from the avalanche site on Sunday taking the death toll to 12.

The bodies have been brought in two IAF helicopters to Joshimath where their post-mortem is being conducted, Bhadauriya said. Eleven of the deceased have been identified as Tarni Singh, Manoj Thander, Rohit Singh, Niyaran Kandulna, Paul Kandulna, Hanuk Kandulna, Sajen Kandulna, Masi Das, Rahul Kumar, Nirmal Saindil and Sukhram Munda who were all from Jharkhand, ,Bhadauriya said. Seven people injured in the avalanche are being treated. Six of them are admitted in the Army Hospital at Joshimath and one has been referred to a hospital in Dehradun, she said. The Chamoli DM and Superintendent of Police Yashwant Singh tried to reach the avalanche site in a helicopter for an on-the-spot assessment of the damage caused but it could not land in Sumna and they returned after making an aerial survey of the area.

Information is being gathered from the BRO about those still missing after the avalanche, she said. Compensation will soon be made available to the affected families, the official said. Sumna, where the avalanche occurred, is approximately 25 km from Malari village and is located near the confluence of the Girthigad and the Kiogad, two streams that originate from the Dhauli Ganga river. BRO workers were at work on a road construction site when the avalanche occurred on Friday. A joint search and rescue operation by the ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, the district administration and the BRO continues at the site amid odds posed by heavy snowfall in the area recently, she said. The snow laden roads in the area are also being cleared, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

4 killed in crash of light aircraft in Arkansas

Four people were killed in the crash of a light aircraft in western Arkansas, officials said Sunday.The single-engine Piper PA-46 with four people aboard left the Muskogee, Oklahoma, airport Friday for Williston in northern Florida, accordi...

World Cup Archery Stage 1: Deepika led women's recurve team beats Mexico to win gold

Indian womens recurve team held its nerve to pip Mexico 5-4 27-26 in an intriguing final to grab a gold medal in the Archery World Cup Stage 1 here on Sunday.Locked 4-4 in the shoot-off, the Indian team comprising seasoned Deepika Kumari, A...

IPL 2021: Kohli fined for RCB's slow over-rate against CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB skipper Virat Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakhs for his sides slow over-rate against Chennai Super Kings CSK at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Ravindra Jadeja whacked 37 runs in the final over of CSKs innings and ...

Gunfire erupts in Somali capital amid president's standoff

Gunfire erupted in Somalias capital on Sunday between soldiers loyal to the government and others angry at the countrys leader as tensions spiked over President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohameds extended stay in power.There were no reports of casu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021