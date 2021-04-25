France to send oxygen equipment to India to help with COVID crisis

France to send oxygen equipment to India to help with COVID crisisReuters | Paris | Updated: 25-04-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 23:14 IST
France will send oxygen respiratory equipment to India in the coming days to help the country deal with the serious COVID-19 crisis there, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.
Earlier on Sunday, the European Commission activated its EU Civil Protection Mechanism and said it was seeking to send oxygen and medicine to India after receiving a request from Delhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
