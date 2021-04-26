Chad's military council refuses to negotiate with rebels

Chad's transitional military council will not negotiate with rebels, who have said that they are open to talks, spokesman Azem Bermendao Agouna said on Sunday.

"Faced with this situation that is putting Chad in peril, it is not the time for mediation or negotiations with "outlaws", he said.

