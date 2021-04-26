Left Menu

Odisha reports 6,599 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths in last 24 hours

As many as 6,599 new COVID-19 cases, 3,464 recoveries and nine deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, informed state health department on Monday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 26-04-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 10:20 IST
Odisha reports 6,599 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 6,599 new COVID-19 cases, 3,464 recoveries and nine deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, informed state health department on Monday. With this, the total number of confirmed cases soared to 4,14,056 of which 3,62,931 have recovered and 1,997 succumbed so far. The active cases stand at 49,075.

Of the fresh cases, 3,827 were detected among people in quarantine and 2,772 were local contacts. As per the state government data, out of the total reported cases, Khurda accounted for the most number of cases with 958 followed by Kalahandi with 518 cases, and Cuttack with 488 cases.

The state government has so far tested a total of 99,17,894 samples. Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced free vaccination against COVID-19 for all citizens of the state in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

The State Government will spend Rs 2,000 crore on this vaccination drive, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Blackstone commits up to $2.8 billion to acquire controlling stake in Mphasis

Blackstone on Monday announced that private equity funds managed by Blackstone have entered into definitive agreements to acquire a majority stake in Bengaluru-headquartered IT services company Mphasis Limited.A wholly owned subsidiary of t...

Hong Kong, Singapore to launch air travel bubble from May 26

Hong Kong and Singapore said Monday they would launch an air travel bubble in May, months after an initial arrangement that would allow tourists to fly between both cities without having to serve quarantine was postponed.Flights will begin ...

Netball-World Cup returning to Sydney in 2027

International Netball Federation President Liz Nicholl said on Monday she hoped the decision to give Sydney hosting rights to the 2027 Netball World Cup would not only continue the sports growth but also inspire people around the world. Aus...

Hong Kong, Singapore to start long-delayed travel bubble next month

A long delayed travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore will begin on May 26, the two cities said on Monday, as they moved to re-establish overseas travel links and lift the hurdle of quarantine for visiting foreigners. The bubble betw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021