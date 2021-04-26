Indonesian president sends condolences to families of crew on doomed submarine

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday expressed condolences to the families of the 53 crew members aboard the Nanggala-402 submarine that was found a day earlier broken into three parts at the bottom of the Bali Sea.

In an address to the nation, the president also said that the government would pay for the education of the children of the crew members.

