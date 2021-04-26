Left Menu

Indonesian president sends condolences to families of crew on doomed submarine

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 26-04-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 10:50 IST
Indonesian president sends condolences to families of crew on doomed submarine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday expressed condolences to the families of the 53 crew members aboard the Nanggala-402 submarine that was found a day earlier broken into three parts at the bottom of the Bali Sea.

In an address to the nation, the president also said that the government would pay for the education of the children of the crew members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar activists call for new non-cooperation campaign

Activists opposed to Myanmars junta called on Monday for people to stop paying electricity bills and agricultural loans, and keep their children away from school, scorning the top generals pledge at a regional summit to end the post-coup cr...

Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' teaser debuts at 2021 Oscar ceremony

The first teaser for Steven Spielbergs much-awaited adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical West Side Story was finally released during the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony. While Spielberg has dabbled in a slew of genres from adventure to sci-...

HCL Technologies shares decline over 3 pc post Q4 results

Shares of HCL Technologies on Monday dipped over 3 per cent after the company posted a 6.1 per cent decline in consolidated net profit in March quarter.The stock declined 3.32 per cent to Rs 924 on the BSE.On NSE, it dipped 3.31 per cent to...

BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Nirsevimab Phase III Trial Met Primary Endpoint

AstraZeneca PLC ASTRAZENECA PLC - NIRSEVIMAB PHASE III TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT ASTRAZENECA PLC - NIRSEVIMAB PHASE III TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT ASTRAZENECA - FIRST POTENTIAL PASSIVE IMMUNISATION TO SHOW PROTECTION AGAINST RSV IN GENER...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021