SC suspends day's judicial work after paying homage to Justice Shantanagoudar

On his first working day, newly-appointed Chief Justice N V Ramana led the condolence meet in the apex court premises and was joined by seven other judges, who were to hold court today. At the end of the condolence meet, Chief Justice Ramana announced that there will be no judicial business for the day and the matters listed today will be taken up on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 11:42 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday suspended its judicial work for the day after paying homage to its serving judge Justice M M Shantanagoudar who passed away on April 24. The 62-year-old Justice Shantanagoudar died at a private hospital in Gurugram on Saturday night. On his first working day, newly-appointed Chief Justice N V Ramana led the condolence meet in the apex court premises and was joined by seven other judges, who were to hold court today. Chief Justice Ramana announced that they will be observing two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul, and said they are deeply pained and saddened by Shantanagoudar's sudden demise. Justices RF Nariman, UU Lalit, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud, L Nageswara Rao, S Ravindra Bhat and Hrishkesh Roy also joined the condolence meet. Attorney General K K Venugopal, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Senior advocate and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Vikas Singh and advocate Shivaji Jadhav attended the meeting virtually. At the end of the condolence meet, Chief Justice Ramana announced that there will be no judicial business for the day and the matters listed today will be taken up on Tuesday. Justice Shantanagoudar was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on February 17, 2017. He would have remained in office till May 5, 2023.

