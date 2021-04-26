Left Menu

'Further restraint upon Deep Sidhu's liberty neither logical nor legal': Delhi court

A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu in another Republic Day violence case filed on the basis of the Archeological Survey of India's (ASI) complaint.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 13:45 IST
Actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu. [File photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu in another Republic Day violence case filed on the basis of the Archeological Survey of India's (ASI) complaint. Metropolitan Magistrate Sahil Gupta, while passing the bail order, said, "I am of the considered opinion that applicant's further incarceration in the present case would bear no fruit and therefore would be unjustified, nor would the restoration of applicant's liberty be detrimental to the investigation being conducted by the police authorities."

The court also noted, "The accused has already been interrogated in police custody for 14 days and has been in custody for about 70 days when he has been granted regular bail by another court on similar facts. Any further restraint upon his liberty would be neither logical nor legal." The court directed Sidhu to furnish of personal bond in the sum of Rs 25,000 with one surety of like amount and imposed several bail conditions.

Sidhu was arrested in this case immediately after being granted bail by another court in a case relating to violence in Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26. As per the statement issued by Sidhu's lawyer Abhishek Gupta on Saturday, the actor was arrested on February 9 in connection with an FIR registered at PS Kotwali for alleged involvement in Red Fort violence.

According to Gupta, Sidhu was granted regular bail vide order dated 16.04.21 which was communicated to them on Saturday. However, around 1 PM to 1.30 PM on Saturday, before he could be released from jail, he was arrested in FIR 98/21 also registered by PS Kotwali and in respect of the same incident at Red Fort. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

