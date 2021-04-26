Left Menu

HC directs DJB, others to decide representation for supply of treated water to parks across Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and others to decide the representation as expeditiously as possible for the supply of treated water to the parks of the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 13:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and others to decide the representation as expeditiously as possible for the supply of treated water to the parks of the national capital. A bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh on Monday directed the Delhi Jal Board and all Municipal Corporations to decide the representation expeditiously as possible according to the law, rule and regulations.

The court's direction came during the hearing of a petition seeking supply of treated water to all parks of Delhi as borewells of the Delhi parks have been sealed due to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order, and because the green parks allegedly are dying on account of acute shortage of water. The petitioner Vivek Garg, a social activist through advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi, submitted that being dissatisfied and aggrieved by the arbitrary acts of the Delhi Jal Board which allegedly resulted into the scorching of the wetland in the green parks across Delhi, eventually leading to the extinction of the green cover and depriving the common citizen of the availability of sufficient oxygen is so fundamental to the human existence.

Advocate Sudhi, further submitted, "The arbitrary act of the respondent is threatening the entire ecological which had not provided the alternate arrangement for irrigation/ watering of the green parks and the greeneries in those parks are dying on account of acute shortage of water. The greeneries in those parks must not be allowed to be extinguished for want of water supply and the concerned respondent must immediately provide for an alternative arrangement to irrigate all green parks across Delhi without any further delay." The plea alleged that the respondent did not have adequate number of water tankers that could cater to the requirements of irrigation/watering of approximately 17000 green parks across Delhi.

Hence, the inapt decision of the respondents render lakhs of trees dry due to acute shortage of water, said the plea. (ANI)

