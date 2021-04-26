IAF sends aircraft to Dubai to bring 7 empty cryogenic oxygen containers

A heavy-lift transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force was on Monday sent to Dubai to airlift seven empty cryogenic oxygen containers, officials said.

They said the C-17 aircraft has already landed in Dubai.

''After loading, the aircraft will get airborne for Panagarh in West Bengal and is likely to arrive there at 5:30 pm,'' said an official.

India is struggling with a second wave of coronavirus infection and hospitals in several states are reeling under shortage of medical oxygen and beds in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

The country recorded over three lakh coronavirus cases for the fifth day in a row on Monday.

