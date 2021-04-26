IAF sends aircraft to Dubai to bring 7 empty cryogenic oxygen containers

IAF sends aircraft to Dubai to bring 7 empty cryogenic oxygen containersPTI | Ewing | Updated: 26-04-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 14:19 IST
A heavy-lift transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force was on Monday sent to Dubai to airlift seven empty cryogenic oxygen containers, officials said.
They said the C-17 aircraft has already landed in Dubai.
''After loading, the aircraft will get airborne for Panagarh in West Bengal and is likely to arrive there at 5:30 pm,'' said an official.
India is struggling with a second wave of coronavirus infection and hospitals in several states are reeling under shortage of medical oxygen and beds in view of rising COVID-19 cases.
The country recorded over three lakh coronavirus cases for the fifth day in a row on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
