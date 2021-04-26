Left Menu

PM Modi speaks to CM Zoramthanga, extends all possible support to Mizoram in dealing with forest fires

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and took stock of the situation arising due to forest fires in several parts of the state.

26-04-2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and took stock of the situation arising due to forest fires in several parts of the state. The Prime Minister assured the Mizoram Chief Minister of all possible support from the Centre and prayed for the safety and well-being of the state's people.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Spoke to Mizoram CM Zoramthanga and took stock of the situation arising due to forest fires in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre in overcoming this crisis. We all pray for the safety and wellbeing of the people of Mizoram." For more than 32 hours now, a forest fire has been raging in the hills of south Mizoram, spreading to towns and villages of two neighbouring districts, Lunglei and Lawngtlai.

Firefighters from the state government, with the help of Assam Rifles and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and local volunteer groups have been trying hard to put the fire out, authorities said. On Sunday evening as the fire continued to burn, the Indian Air Force (IAF) -- requisitioned by the Mizoram government -- deployed two Mi-17V5 helicopters, equipped with specialised Bambi Buckets, to control it.

"On the requisition of the State Government of Mizoram,@IAF_MCC is deploying two Mi-17V5 helicopters, equipped with Bambi Bucket, to douse the major fire in Lunglei district and adjoining areas," PRO Shillong, Ministry of Defence had tweeted on April 25. According to the state government officials, the fire reportedly started at 7 am Saturday in the forested hills near Lunglei town. By Sunday, it had not only affected 10 village council areas within Lunglei town, but also spread to three rural development blocks of Lawngtlai district. (ANI)

