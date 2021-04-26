Woman catering for wedding gangraped in Agra

A woman in her early thirties was allegedly raped by a confectioner and his friends here, police said on Monday, adding one of the accused was detained.

The woman, a cook, was allegedly gangraped on Sunday night when she had gone to cater for a wedding.

A case was lodged at Barhan Police Station in Agra in Uttar Pradesh on the basis of a complaint made by her husband. She was left unconscious after the assault and was rushed to a police post when she regained consciousness, according to the complaint.

''She was sent for medical examination. She has been admitted at a government hospital for treatment,” Superintendent of Police, West, Agra Rural, Satyajeet Gupta told PTI.

Further probe in the matter is on, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)