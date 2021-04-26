Left Menu

Woman catering for wedding gangraped in Agra

A woman in her early thirties was allegedly raped by a confectioner and his friends here, police said on Monday, adding one of the accused was detained.The woman, a cook, was allegedly gangraped on Sunday night when she had gone to cater for a wedding.A case was lodged at Barhan Police Station in Agra in Uttar Pradesh on the basis of a complaint made by her husband.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 26-04-2021 15:23 IST
A woman in her early thirties was allegedly raped by a confectioner and his friends here, police said on Monday, adding one of the accused was detained.

The woman, a cook, was allegedly gangraped on Sunday night when she had gone to cater for a wedding.

A case was lodged at Barhan Police Station in Agra in Uttar Pradesh on the basis of a complaint made by her husband. She was left unconscious after the assault and was rushed to a police post when she regained consciousness, according to the complaint.

''She was sent for medical examination. She has been admitted at a government hospital for treatment,” Superintendent of Police, West, Agra Rural, Satyajeet Gupta told PTI.

Further probe in the matter is on, he said.

