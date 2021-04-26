500 detonators, gelatin sticks seized in Jharkhand village

Police seized 500 detonators, gelatin sticks and wires in a raid in Jharkhand's Giridih district, officials said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided Nawadih village in the Bangabad police station area on Sunday evening and seized the explosive materials, they said.

The owner of the house, where the materials were found, could manage to escape but two people were arrested, they added.

The police said that the matter is being investigated to ascertain the reason for storing such a huge quantity of explosives.

