Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced free vaccination against COVID-19 for people of the state between 18-44 years of age.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-04-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 17:34 IST
COVID-19: Karnataka announces free vaccination for people between 18-44 years
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced free vaccination against COVID-19 for people of the state between 18-44 years of age. "We will vaccinate people above the age of 18 years free of cost at government hospitals across the state," he said.

"COVID-19 vaccine will be provided free of cost to citizens between 18-44 years of age at all govt vaccination centers across Karnataka. Union Govt vaccination drive for citizens above 45 years of age will continue. I urge all eligible to register themselves from April 28," he tweeted. He also announced a two-week curfew in the state in light of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

"A COVID-19 curfew will be implemented in the state from tomorrow 9 pm for the next 14 days. Essential services will be allowed between 6 to 10 am. After 10 am, shops will close," Yediyurappa said. He added, "Only construction, manufacturing and agriculture sectors allowed. Public transport will remain shut."

He further said, "District Collectors will have to take strict measures, and tahsildars will work as nodal officers. People will have to cooperate. If they do, we can achieve our target." He further said that inter or intra-state travel will not be allowed during the curfew, except for emergency purposes.

The state reported 34,804 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6,982 recoveries, and 143 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are now 2,62,162 active cases in the state. The total recoveries stand at 10,62,594, while the death toll is 14,426. (ANI)

