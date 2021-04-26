Haj Houses in different states to be utilised as COVID-19 care centres: Naqvi

The Minority Affairs Ministry has decided to give Haj Houses to the respective state government for utilisation as temporary care centres for COVID-19 patients.

''It has been decided to give Haj Houses in different states of the country to the state governments to utilise them as temporary “Corona Care Centre”,'' Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Monday.

The Haj Committee Houses to be given to states include those in Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Delhi, Telangana, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Tripura, officials said. India is struggling with a second wave of the coronavirus infection and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

