Thieves decamp with over Rs 24L, more than 300 gms of ornaments from three places in Coimbatore

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 26-04-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 18:14 IST
Cash worth over Rs 24 lakh and about 320 grams of gold ornaments were looted in three incidents in the city in the early hours of Monday,police said.

In the first incident, workers in a shopping outlet at Masakkalipalayam noticed the shutters broken open and found Rs 13.84 lakh stolen from the cash box, police said.

In another incident, Rs 10.27 lakh and liquor worth Rs one lakh were stolen from a government run liquor outlet in R S Puram.

Police said burglars broke into the house of a TNEB employee in Singanallur and decamped with about 320 gms of gold ornaments and Rs 1.5 lakh.

The employee, Mariappan had gone to Tirunelveli three days ago and on return this morning, noticed the cash and ornaments missing.PTI NVM BN BALA BN BALA

