Decide representation to irrigate parks in Delhi expeditiously: HC to AAP govt

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the AAP government's Jal Board to decide as expeditiously as possible a representation by a resident of the national capital to the local authorities to ensure immediate watering of all the over 6,800 parks in the city to maintain the greenery.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh directed the Delhi Jal Board to decide the representation in accordance with the law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case.

The court said a decision be taken ''as expeditiously as possible and practicable'' and with the observation disposed of the plea by Delhi resident Vivek Garg who had sought immediate supply of treated water to all the parks in the city whose bore-wells have been sealed on orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The Delhi resident, in his petition filed through advocates Shashank Deo Sudhi and Bijender P Kumar, had also sought that till such water supply can be arranged the existing bore-wells be used to irrigate the parks.

Garg had contended that with the bore-wells of the over 6,800 parks in the city lying sealed for the last several days, the green trees there were dying due to the paucity of water. During the brief hearing, Sudhi told the bench that Garg had sent a representation to the concerned authorities in this regard on March 25, however, no action has been taken till date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)