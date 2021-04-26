Left Menu

Turks demonstrate against Biden''s Armenian genocide decision

A small group of Turkish protestors gathered outside the American consulate in Istanbul Monday to protest US President Joe Bidens decision to call the Ottoman Empires mass deportations and killings of Armenians a century ago a genocide. A few dozen protestors held banners and chanted slogans.

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 26-04-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 19:59 IST
Turks demonstrate against Biden''s Armenian genocide decision

A small group of Turkish protestors gathered outside the American consulate in Istanbul Monday to protest US President Joe Biden's decision to call the Ottoman Empire's mass deportations and killings of Armenians a century ago a “genocide.” A few dozen protestors held banners and chanted slogans. “Genocide is a lie, it's an American plan,” they said. Demonstrators also demanded an end to the American military's use of Incirlik airbase In southern Turkey, shouting: “American soldiers, get out of Turkey!” On Saturday, Biden followed through on a campaign promise to recognize the events that began in 1915 and killed an estimated 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide.

Turkish officials strongly condemned the proclamation, claiming there are no legal or historical grounds for the use of the word. They say both Armenians and Turks were killed as World War I ravaged the Ottoman Empire.

The US consulates and the embassy were closed for routine visits until Wednesday after they issued a demonstration alert in the aftermath of Biden's announcement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Harris to lead Biden task force promoting unions, labor organizing

President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Monday that will create a task force to promote labor organizing, a White House official said, at a time when just over 6 percent of U.S. private-sector workers belong to unions. The White...

U.S. Supreme Court takes major case on carrying concealed handguns

The U.S. Supreme Court stepped back into the heated debate over gun rights on Monday, agreeing to hear a challenge backed by the National Rifle Association to New York states restrictions on people carrying concealed handguns in public in a...

Malaysia's Top Glove says it has resolved all indicators of forced labour

Malaysias Top Glove Corporation said it had resolved all indicators of forced labour in its operations, citing a report by independent consultant Impactt Limited.The worlds largest medical glove maker said it had resolved all eleven indicat...

KKR restrict Punjab Kings to 123/9

Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers produced a spectacular performance, restricting Punjab Kings to a lowly 123 for 9 in an IPL encounter here on Monday.For Punjab, opener Mayank Agarwal top-scored with a painstaking 31 off 34 balls but Chris Jor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021