Left Menu

High court to hear Guantanamo prisoner''s state secrets case

The Supreme Court will decide whether a Palestinian man captured in the wake of 911 and detained at the prison on the US base at Guantanamo Bay can get access to information the government classifies as state secrets.Abu Zubaydah was initially captured in Pakistan and detained in CIA detention facilities abroad.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 20:51 IST
High court to hear Guantanamo prisoner''s state secrets case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court will decide whether a Palestinian man captured in the wake of 9/11 and detained at the prison on the US base at Guantanamo Bay can get access to information the government classifies as state secrets.

Abu Zubaydah was initially captured in Pakistan and detained in CIA detention facilities abroad. The US government says he was an associate and longtime ally of Osama bin Laden. Zubaydah and his lawyer want to question two former CIA contractors about the operation of a secret CIA facility in Poland where they say Zubaydah was held and tortured.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ruled 2-1 in 2019 that the two contractors could face limited questioning. In asking the Supreme Court to take the case, the government said it has declassified a "significant amount of information regarding the former CIA Program, including the details of Abu Zubaydah's treatment while in CIA custody, which included the use of enhanced interrogation techniques." But it said it had "determined that certain categories of information—including the identities of its foreign intelligence partners and the location of former CIA detention facilities in their countries—could not be declassified without risking undue harm to the national security." The high court will not hear the case until sometime after its new term begins in October.

President Joe Biden's administration has said he will seek to close the prison on the US base at Guantanamo Bay following a review process that began under the Obama administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

China's dominance of rare earth elements worries the West

As China continues to dominate the rare earth elements around the world, the Western countries are pushing towards self-reliance in the procurement of scarce metals and minerals that are essential for the manufacture of electric car batteri...

Desperate patients queue up outside Sardar Patel COVID Centre even before it opens

Chaos prevailed outside the Sardar Vallabbhai Patel COVID Care Centre SPCCC here as a huge crowd of desperate patients and their attendants gathered at the facility for getting admission even before it began operating this morning. Located ...

‘Disasters know no borders’ says Guterres, 35 years on from Chernobyl nuclear accident

A 20-second shut down of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant on 26 April 1986, created a surge that led to a chemical explosion, which released nearly 520 dangerous radionuclides into the atmosphere. As a result, large parts of the former S...

Situation in India "beyond heartbreaking", WHO chief says

The situation in India, where COVID-19 cases have surged, is beyond heartbreaking, and the World Health Organization is sending extra staff and supplies there to help fight the pandemic, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021