HP: Aged couple arrested after video showing them beating mentally sick granddaughter goes viral

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 26-04-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 21:02 IST
An elderly couple were arrested in Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh after a video purportedly showing them beating their young mentally sick granddaughter went viral on social media, police said on Monday.

Jamna Dass, alias Magru Ram, and his wife Hemdasi were arrested after an FIR was registered against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act at Kullu police station, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint by the couple's younger daughter-in-law who shot the video as an evidence.

The SP said the complainant stated that her father-in-law and mother-in-law used to beat her mentally sick young niece every now and then. When she tried to stop them from doing so, they even threatened her, the complainant said, adding that she shot the video as evidence.

The SP said that after committing the offence, both the accused ran away and hid in the house of another person from where they were arrested.

