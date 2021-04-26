Left Menu

Pakistan deploys army in 16 cities to enforce COVID-19 precautions

Pakistani troops have been deployed in 16 major cities to assist civilian authorities in enforcing measures meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus, including the wearing of masks in public and the closing of non-essential businesses after 6pm. "Starting at 6am this morning, troops have been sent to aid the civilian administration in each district," military spokesperson Major General Babar Iftikhar said on Monday.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 26-04-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 21:50 IST
Pakistan deploys army in 16 cities to enforce COVID-19 precautions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistani troops have been deployed in 16 major cities to assist civilian authorities in enforcing measures meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus, including the wearing of masks in public and the closing of non-essential businesses after 6pm.

"Starting at 6am this morning, troops have been sent to aid the civilian administration in each district," military spokesperson Major General Babar Iftikhar said on Monday. The announcement came as the country recorded its highest daily death toll in recent days since the start of the pandemic, and officials said the health care system was nearing its breaking point.

Iftikhar said 570 people were on ventilators in the country and 4,300 in critical condition. In some cities more than 90% of ventilators were occupied, and industrial production of oxygen could soon be diverted for health purposes. "Ensuring adherence to precautionary measures (for the pandemic) and maintaining law and order will still be the responsibility of civilian authorities," Iftikhar said. "The Pakistani army will aid other law enforcement agencies as emergency responders to stop the spread of the virus."

Pakistan has recorded 17,187 deaths and 800,452 cases so far, and is in the midst of a third wave. The federal government has opted not to impose nationwide lockdowns seen in some other countries, saying such measures could endanger the lives of many who rely on daily wages. Instead, officials have said the percentage of tests returning positive would dictate what lockdown measures are taken in a given area.

But even in those areas measures such as markets being closed after 6pm each day, and mask wearing mandates have gone largely unenforced. With only around 2 million vaccine doses administered and supplies short, officials have pleaded with the public to follow the precautionary guidelines. On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the public to wear masks and follow other precautionary guidelines, and said the military would be called on to enforce the measures. Pakistan risked finding itself in a situation like in neighboring India otherwise, Khan said.

"If our situation becomes the same as in India, then we will have to close down cities," Khan said on Friday. "We can't do that because, as we have seen already, the poor suffer the most when lockdowns are imposed."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Disha Patani terms 'Seeti Maar' song 'personal favourite' from 'Radhe'

Bollywood star Disha Patani recently termed that the peppy number Seeti Maar from Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai is her personal favourite and expressed her excitement for the songs release. Seeti Maar features Salman Khan and Disha as they se...

98 more coronavirus deaths, 6,318 fresh cases in Punjab

Ninety-eight more fatalities, the highest number of deaths in a day this year, pushed the toll to 8,530 in Punjab while 6,318 fresh infections took the total count to 3,45,366, according to a medical bulletin issued on Monday.The state had ...

US determined to support India in COVID fight, ensure supply of vaccine raw materials: Biden to Modi

US President Joe Biden on Monday conveyed solidarity with India in its fight against COVID-19 and asserted that his country was determined to support its efforts by quickly deploying resources such as therapeutics, ventilators and identifyi...

UK imposes sanctions on 14 Russians over Magnitsky case

The United Kingdom on Monday sanctioned 14 Russians who it said were complicit in the corruption uncovered by Sergei Magnitsky, a lawyer who was arrested and later died in prison after alleging Russian officials were involved a massive tax ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021