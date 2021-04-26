Left Menu

Amarinder Singh says oxygen supply in Punjab extremely critical, urges Centre to enhance daily quota

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday urged the Centre to enhance the daily quota of medical oxygen as the state is facing a critical situation of the supply due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-04-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 22:24 IST
Amarinder Singh says oxygen supply in Punjab extremely critical, urges Centre to enhance daily quota
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday urged the Centre to enhance the daily quota of medical oxygen as the state is facing a critical situation of the supply due to surge in COVID-19 cases. In a tweet, the Chief Minister said, "The situation of oxygen supply in Punjab is extremely critical due to rising COVID-19. I request Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to urgently enhance daily quota and to ensure allotted Liquid Manufacturing Oxygen supplies are released to Punjab."

Earlier, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that the state has left with only 1.9 lakh doses of the vaccine due to the lesser supply of the vaccine from the union government. Out of this available stock, more than 1 lakh doses expected to be used today. He said that the Punjab government has already appealed to the union government to regularise the supply of vaccines in the state as the trained staff and infrastructure provided by the Punjab government could vaccinate 3 lakh people daily, requiring 15 lakh doses every week.

He added that the health department had written a letter to the Union Ministry of Health on April 22 demanding 10 lakh doses of vaccine. Replying to a query regarding the shortage of oxygen, he said that the plants of the Punjab government were running at full capacity while the central government had reduced the liquid oxygen quota of Punjab.

The state has recorded 76 deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday and 7,014 new cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Lawyers walk out of Turkish court at pro-Kurdish party members' trial

Defence lawyers walked out of court on Monday alleging unfair treatment at the start of a trial of members of Turkeys main pro-Kurdish party over 2014 protests that began during an assault by Islamic State on the Syrian Kurdish town of Koba...

COVID-19: No shortage of medical oxygen in Goa, says CM Sawant

Amid a shortage of medical oxygen in several states due to surging COVID-19 cases, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday stated that there was no shortage of oxygen in the state. Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said, We have as muc...

98 more coronavirus deaths, 6,318 fresh cases in Punjab

Ninety-eight more fatalities, the highest number of deaths in a day this year, pushed the toll to 8,530 in Punjab while 6,318 fresh infections took the total count to 3,45,366, according to a medical bulletin issued on Monday.The state had ...

Liquor shops to remain closed in Puducherry till April 30

In view of the rising coronavirus cases, the government of Puducherry on Monday ordered all categories of liquor shops to remain closed with immediate effect up to midnight of April 30.All categories of liquor shops to remain closed with im...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021