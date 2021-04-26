Delhi: 123 patients admitted at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre today

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Monday said that 123 COVID-19 patients were admitted at Sardar Patel COVID-19 care centre and hospital in New Delhi's Chhattarpur. ITBP informed that most of the patients admitted today require oxygen. The hospital run by ITBP commenced its operation today.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had last week designated the border police force as the nodal agency for operations of the 500 oxygenated beds-COVID facility in Chhattarpur. The SPCCC, which was set up last year during the first COVID-19 wave, was shut down after the cases were brought under control.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain visited the ITBP-run facility on Monday.On Sunday, ITBP Director-General had informed that the centre would not allow walk-in admissions."Only patients referred by District Surveillance Officers (DSO) will be admitted. We have high-pressure oxygen, ventilators & enough stock of medicines," he told ANI. Delhi recorded as many as 22,933 fresh COVID-19 cases (positivity rate - 30.21 per cent), 21,071 discharges, and 350 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department informed. There are currently 94,592 active coronavirus cases in the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)