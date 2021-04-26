Left Menu

Gehlot expresses concern over rising COVID cases in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday expressed concern over the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state and called upon the people to follow all the guidelines to break the chain of transmission. He also said that the state government is in constant touch with the Centre for the supplies of medicines and oxygen.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-04-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 23:12 IST
Gehlot expresses concern over rising COVID cases in Rajasthan
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

''I am very concerned that the number of COVID infected persons in the state is continuously increasing. The state government is in constant touch with the central government for the supply of medicines and oxygen. As long as the COVID protocol is not followed properly, the chain of the infection will not be broken,'' Gehlot tweeted. He said that the key issue is that it will not be possible to control this deadly infection unless people follow the COVID guidelines properly. The chief minister called upon the people to strictly follow the guidelines issued under the lockdown period, which has been named as 'Public Discipline Fortnight', across the state to contain the spread of the infection from April 19 to May 3. Meanwhile, a Bhagwat Katha was being organised in an open area the outskirts of the state, following which police took action against its organisers, including a former MLA, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kesar Singh Shekhawat said, ''The locals were sitting in the open and listening to Bhagwat Katha. It was being organised by former MLA Sukhram Koli and others, and action against them was taken.'' In another incident, the police found a quack treating nearly half a dozen people inside a tent shop in the district.

''The quack was treating four women and one man inside the shop. Action against him was also taken,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

