Russia's Putin, France's Macron discus Ukraine, Kremlin critic Navalny

Russia's Putin, France's Macron discus Ukraine, Kremlin critic NavalnyReuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-04-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 23:13 IST
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed Ukraine and jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a phone call on Monday, the Kremlin said.
Putin drew Macron's attention to "provocative actions" that Kyiv is carrying out in eastern Ukraine, the Kremlin said in a statement.
Putin and Macron have confirmed their intention to continue cooperation in the Normandy format to address the situation in Ukraine, the Kremlin said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
