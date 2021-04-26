Maharashtra records 48,700 new COVID-19 cases, 524 deaths in last 24 hours

Left Menu

Maharashtra reported 48,700 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-04-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 23:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra reported 48,700 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin on Monday. The state also recorded 71,736 discharges and 524 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the total cases in the state mounted to 43,43,727 including 6,74,770 active cases and 36,01,796 discharges. The death toll, however, surged to 65,284 including the new deaths.

Meanwhile, Nagpur district reported 5,852 new COVID19 cases, 89 deaths, and 5,921 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as per Civil Surgeon Nagpur today. With this, the total cases jumped to 3,79,980 in the district including 77,338 active cases and 2,95,617 recoveries. The death toll touched 7,025 including the new deaths. The capital city, Mumbai reported 3,876 new COVID19 cases, 70 deaths and 9,150 recoveries. With this, the total number of cases in the city reached 6,31,527.

Pune district recorded 6,046 fresh COVID-19 cases, 151 fatalities and 8,823 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Out of these, the active cases are 98,786, the cumulative recoveries are 6,88,158 making the total cases touch the 7,99,232 mark. The death toll too rose to 12,457 including the new casualties. "Maharashtra has consistently been at the forefront of vaccination in the country. So far, 1,43,42,716 citizens have been vaccinated and if today's number is added up, this number is around 1 crore 48 lakh and after tomorrow's vaccinations, Maharashtra will cross the stage of vaccination of 1.5 crore citizens", said the Principal Secretary of the Health Department Dr Pradip Vyas in a press conference today.

"Maharashtra is ahead of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh in terms of the number of vaccination centres. It includes 5,347 government and 808 private vaccination centres", he said. The Union Health Ministry informed today that, the cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 14.19 crore today as part of the world's largest vaccination drive, which completed 100 days yesterday. (ANI)

