Left Menu

Not aligned with US view of freedom of speech: WH on online posts dropped after Indian govt order

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2021 05:32 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 05:32 IST
Not aligned with US view of freedom of speech: WH on online posts dropped after Indian govt order

Days after Twitter and other social media platforms removed content related to the COVID-19 pandemic in India following a government order, the White House said the move was not aligned with America's view of freedom of speech around the world.

Twitter and other social media platforms have taken down around 100 posts and URLs after the government asked them to remove content that was critical of the handling of the current medical crisis or spreading fake news around the pandemic.

''That certainly wouldn't be aligned with our view of freedom of speech around the world,'' White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki replied when a reporter said the Indian government ordered Twitter and Facebook to block social media posts on its handling of the pandemic and sought her response.

The Lumen Database, a Harvard University initiative that tracks takedown requests, said at least 52 tweets from prominent figures, including opposition politicians, journalists and filmmakers, have been censored.

According to The Washington Post, Twitter said the posts, which remain visible in the United States and other parts of the world, are being blocked in India in accordance with local regulations.

''When we receive a valid legal request, we review it under both the Twitter Rules and local law,'' a Twitter spokesperson told The Washington Post.

''If the content violates Twitter's Rules, the content will be removed from the service. If it is determined to be illegal in a particular jurisdiction, but not in violation of the Twitter Rules, we may withhold access to the content in India only,'' the spokesperson was quoted as saying by the daily.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Samsung partners with Korean operators to power PS-LTE network in 700MHz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Gilead announces steps to expand availability of remdesivir in India

American biopharmaceutical company Gilead has announced steps to expand the availability of remdesivir, a key therapeutic medicine used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, in India.The recent surge of COVID-19 cases in India is having a ...

Cricket-Lynn urges Australia to arrange charter flight to bring IPL players home

Batsman Chris Lynn has asked the Australian cricket board to arrange a charter plane to bring players home at the end of the Indian Premier League IPL as India battles a surge in COVID-19 infections. Three Australian cricketers have already...

Tesla edges past Wall Street target as bitcoin sales, environmental credits boost revenue

Electric carmaker Tesla Inc marginally beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Monday boosted by a jump in environmental credit sales to other automakers and liquidating some bitcoins. Tesla posted record deliveries in th...

Pentagon working on war footing to begin delivery of supplies to India within next few days

The Pentagon is working on a war footing to begin delivery of essential medical supplies to India in the next few days, an official said here, noting that prominent among these include oxygen-related equipment, rapid testing kits, and perso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021