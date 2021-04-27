Army man shoots himself dead in J-K

Army man shoots himself dead in J-KPTI | Banihal | Updated: 27-04-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 10:20 IST
An Army man allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon at a camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Tuesday, officials said.
The incident took place at the Army transit camp in Banihal area around 2 am, they said.
The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Asangeppa Madar of Karnataka. He was posted at the R-centre camp at Banihal, they said.
Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
