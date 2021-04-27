Justice Bindal appointed acting CJ of Calcutta HC

Justice Rajesh Bindal was on Tuesday appointed as the acting chief justice of the Calcutta High Court, a Law Ministry notification said.

Justice Bindal is the senior-most judge of the Calcutta High Court.

He has been appointed as acting chief justice with effect from April 29 as Chief Justice Thottathil Bhaskaran Nair Radhakrishnan demits office on April 28. Chief justices and judges of high courts retire at the age of 62.

