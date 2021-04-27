Left Menu

Vivo, Oppo extend support for COVID-19 relief efforts

Chinese smartphone makers Vivo and Oppo have extended their support for COVID-19 relief efforts with oxygen concentrators and other equipment. Vivo India on Tuesday announced a donation of Rs 2 crore to aid COVID-19 relief efforts and help acquire oxygen concentrators.We are all in this together, and we must fight as a unit to defeat COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 14:26 IST
Vivo, Oppo extend support for COVID-19 relief efforts
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Chinese smartphone makers Vivo and Oppo have extended their support for COVID-19 relief efforts with oxygen concentrators and other equipment.

Vivo India on Tuesday announced a donation of Rs 2 crore to aid COVID-19 relief efforts and help acquire oxygen concentrators.

''We are all in this together, and we must fight as a unit to defeat COVID-19. vivo is committed to providing support to the communities in these testing times,'' Vivo India brand strategy director Nipun Marya said in a statement.

Marya said ''this small contribution will help save many lives. We must show tremendous resolve in responding to these unprecedented times.'' Oppo has pledged to donate 1,000 oxygenators and 500 breathing machines to the Red Cross Society and the Uttar Pradesh government and 5,000 units of Oppo Band Style to front-line workers.

''As an organization, we believe in 'Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World', and we pledge to donate 1,000 oxygenators and 500 breathing machines worth Rs 4.3 crore to the Indian Red Cross Society and the government of Uttar Pradesh to help in the fight against COVID.

''These machines will be delivered to the hospitals where the need is highest,'' Oppo said.

Several hospitals in Delhi NCR have been facing a shortage of oxygen supplies and people have taken to social media seeking help to get oxygen cylinders and other breathing equipment.

Oppo will donate 5,000 units of Oppo Band Style worth Rs 1.5 crore to front-line warriors of the Delhi Police and Greater Noida Authority to help them monitor their health as they serve others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

