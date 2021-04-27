Delhi: 3 held for black marketing of oxygen cylinders, flow meters

Three men were arrested from south Delhi for allegedly hoarding oxygen, nitrogen cylinders and flow meters and selling them at inflated prices, police said on Tuesday. Mohit (23) is a resident of Jharoda Kalan, Sumit Saini (33) lives in Gurgaon, and Ansar Ahmed (41) is from Shaheen Bagh, Okhla, they said. ''On Monday, police got a tip-off that a person was coming near Ghitorni metro station for selling the oxygen cylinders at high rates. Thereafter, a trap was laid and a car, driven by Mohit, was checked,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said. Two oxygen cylinders were found inside the vehicle, police said. The accused revealed that he was selling big oxygen cylinders for Rs 50,000 each and the smaller ones for Rs 30,000 each, they said. Mohit procured the cylinders from Saini and Ahmed, police said, adding that the duo was arrested from Mahipal Farms in Aaya Nagar and four more oxygen cylinders, five nitrogen cylinders and several flow meters were seized from the two.

